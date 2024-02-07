With growing concerns over the right to repair and planned obsolescence, do-it-yourself (DIY) repairability has become an increasingly important element of smartphone design.

But not all phones are built the same, with some brands requiring far more repair help than others. So, which iPhones are people fixing the most? To find out, researchers at Electronics Hub analyzed iFixit data to find the most searched-for phone-mending instructions – revealing the most repaired smartphone models and brands.

iPhones dominate the 20 most repaired models of all time (and the most repaired since 2022). Key findings from the study include:

Apple is the most repaired smartphone brand, with 17,511,792 pageviews on iFixit.

The 2010 Apple iPhone 4 is the most repaired smartphone model, with 5,192,539 repairs.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is the most repaired smartphone released since 2022 (111,453 repairs).

