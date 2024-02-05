Apple has announced Apple Music is bringing USHER fans a collection of exclusive content ahead of his Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show that will air this Sunday, February 11, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Starting today, fans can get ready for the big show with a selection of music and exclusive content, from the first-look trailer Apple Music and USHER shared last month, to the artist’s complete studio album discography in Spatial Audio, to exclusive playlists curated by USHER himself and by NFL teams, to dedicated Apple Music Radio programming.

On February 8 at 10 a.m. (Pacific) Apple Music Radio’s Nadeska Alexis will interview USHER at the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show press conference. Viewers can tune in live or watch on demand on Apple Music at apple.co/applemusichalftime; on TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, and X; or on the NFL Network.

My Road to Halftime is an exclusive collection of songs curated by the artist himself, featuring some of his own hits, and tracks from past performers and collaborators that are motivating him as he gets ready for his legendary show. You can listen to USHER’s My Road to Halftime playlist exclusively on Apple Music.

Producer and hip-hop icon Jermaine Dupri — who wrote and produced for USHER, and helped make Atlanta an R&B and rap hub in the ’90s — will produce a special USHER MegaMix, including all of the star’s biggest songs, available in Spatial Audio exclusively on Apple Music.

Las Vegas’s staple DJs Tiësto, Gryffin, BLOND:ISH, and A Hundred Drums will also bring the sound of pregame excitement to Apple Music with exclusive DJ mixes dropping on Saturday night, February 10.

In the lead-up to the Super Bowl, fans can check out “The Story of USHER in 20 Songs”, an editorial feature that will be available on Apple Music, giving an in-depth look at the artist’s 30-year career. Fans can also pre-add USHER’s COMING HOME and Revisit the Star’s Studio Albums in Spatial Audio.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related