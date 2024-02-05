Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from some other sources:

° From 9to5Mac: Sources indicate Apple plans to acquire Brighter AI, a German AI startup specializing in anonymizing face and license plate data. Apple aims to use this acquisition to enhance privacy features on Apple Vision Pro,

° From Reuters: A federal judge said tens of millions of Apple customers can pursue a class action accusing the company of monopolizing the market for iPhone apps by banning purchases outside its App Store, leading to higher prices.

° From a report by Stanford’s Virtual Human Interaction Lab: Care should be taken when using spatial computing, augmented reality, and virtual reality devices such as the Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest 3 for long periods.

° From Daring Fireball: Apple is selling a Vision Pro Developer Strap for $300.

° From MacRumors: Developer Christian Selig of “Apollo for Reddit” fame has created what Google wouldn’t – a dedicated YouTube app for Apple Vision Pro.

° From AppleInsider: Investment firm Wedbush says its expectations for Apple are “firmly unchanged” as earnings showed a strong holiday quarter despite a decline in China.

° From the Financial Times (a subscription is required to read the article): Indie record labels says Apple’s plans for Spatial Audio royalties will only benefit the biggest music publishing companies.

° From iMore: Leaked iPhone 16 Pro benchmarks suggest Apple’s A18 Pro could blow even M3 Macs away.

° From Apple’s YouTube Channel: An Apple ad shows how easy it is to use the Vision Pro.

° From Fast Company: Apple’s Phil Schiller says alternative app stores expose iPhone users to major risks.

° From Apple’s Developer site: Developers can sign up to meet with an Apple team member to discuss the changes being made to iOS, Safari, and the App Store in the European Union.

° From MacVoices Live!: Grant Hall, CEO and Founder of Nuvyyo Inc. , which makes the state-of-the-art over-the-air tuner and digital recorder from Tablo, explains the features and enhancements that go beyond just OTA programming, and the benefits of not having to have the device directly connected to your router.

