Even though you’ll splurge upwards of US$3,500 for a Vision Pro, if you misplace it, you won’t be able to use the Find My app to locate it.

Apple explains in a support document that the spatial computer’s can’t be viewed in the Find My app on another Apple device, or on iCloud.com, which is kind of a bummer. Of the Find My family of features, the Vision Pro only supports Activation Lock.

I’m not sure why the other Find My features are missing. Perhaps, as MacRumors notes, “the headset lacking a built-in battery and GPS could be contributing factors.”

