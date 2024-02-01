MyRadar — the weather app with more than 15 million active users across iOS, Android, and Windows — has updated MyRadar for iPhone to support Apple CarPlay.

This means drivers with MyRadar for iOS installed can now view weather radar maps from the car’s screen instead of the iPhone display as an overlay on a GPS roadmap. This integration offers drivers time-critical deliveries with pinpoint road condition intelligence, according to MyRadar’s developers.

Drivers can receive navigation alerts for upcoming shifts in road conditions and overall experience a safer way to monitor road conditions. MyRadar is available at the Apple App Store. It’s free, but does promote in-app purchases.

