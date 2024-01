Apple has rolled out a new firmware update (6A324) for the AirPods Max.

As always, the company hasn’t offered any release notes to tell what is included in the update. The update should be installed automatically, but you can check your ‌‌‌‌AirPods Pro‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌ firmware version by:

° Connect ‘em to your iPhone.

° Open Settings.

° Tap General > About > AirPods.

° Look at the number next to “Firmware Version.”

