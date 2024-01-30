Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from some other sources:

° From the Wall Street Journal (a subscription is required to read the article): Meta hopes the launch of Apple Vision Pro will help reinvigorate its $50 billion metaverse effort, which consumers hav been hesitate to widely embrace.

° From 9to5Mac:Apple has revised its App Store guidelines to remove the requirement that apps using third-party log-in options such as Google, Facebook, and Twitter must also use Sign in with Apple.

° From AppleInsider: Apple’s first-quarter results should provide modest upsides for investors, a note from Evercore analysts believes, with continued high Services growth and risk in China at the forefront of investor thoughts for the company.

° From The Verge: Microsoft says Apple’s new App Store rules are “a step in the wrong direction.”

° From The MacObserver: The Browser Company’s new Arc Search app shows that AI can quickly find, summarize, and organize information in a way that could make traditional search engines obsolete.

° From MacVoices Live!: As the delivery of the first Apple Vision Pros approach, the MacVoices Live! panel of Chuck Joiner, David Ginsburg, Norbert Frassa, Eric Bolden, Ben Roethig, Jeff Gamet, Jim Rea, Guy Serle, and Web Bixby discuss what would define a successful launch for Apple’s new spatial computing device.

