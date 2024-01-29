According to the Nielsen ratings service, Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” was 2023’s most-watched original show in 2023. This despite the fact that Apple’ s streaming service has the fewest subscribers among the streamers that saw their content ranked in Nielsen’s streaming Top 10, reports Deadline.

The article says Apple TV+’s small footprint didn’t keep the Jason Sudeikis-fronted comedy series from putting up 16.9 billion minutes across all 24 episodes in 2023. That’s 2.5 billion more than second place, which went to Netflix’s “The Night Agent.”

Deadline say the award-winning series “snuck to No. 1 with consistently strong, though not eye-catching weekly totals, only ever surpassing 1 billion minutes once, after the Season 3 finale debuted.”

“It was people coming back, not necessarily watching a huge amount at a time,” Brian Fuhrer, Nielsen’s senior vice president of Product Strategy, told Deadline.

He added that the incremental increase in the duration of the episodes over the course of three seasons, capped with a 76-minute finale, also helped “Ted Lasso” increase its total.

Apple TV+’s acclaimed, award-winning “Ted Lasso” ran three seasons and ended perfectly. There’s no reason for a season four, but it may happen anyway.

Warner Brothers TV Group Chairman Channing Dungey says a fourth season is being discussed, according to Variety. To this day, series star and co-creator Jason Sudeikis won’t confirm whether it’s truly over.

“I mean, you watched the finale, there’s a little bit of a door that could be kicked back open if need be,” Dungey said. “I wouldn’t put the period on the end of that sentence just yet. There is still a lot of love for ‘Ted Lasso.’ And I think that there still is a lot of enthusiasm on the part of Apple for ‘Ted Lasso.’ Should the opportunity arise, we’d be excited to jump back in to making more…. There are always conversations that are ongoing, just nothing that’s official.”

