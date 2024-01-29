Starting today, fans in more than 100 countries and regions can sign up for MLS Season Pass on Apple TV to enjoy all of the Major League Soccer action throughout the 2024 season.

With an MLS Season Pass subscription, fans have access to every MLS game with no blackouts, in-depth coverage and analysis, an array of exclusive content, and more. This coverage includes access to Leagues Cup, MLS All-Star, and Audi MLS Cup Playoffs games.

The upcoming 2024 season — kicking off February 21 — is the second in a historic 10-year partnership between Apple and Major League Soccer, following a 2023 season marked by record-setting milestones and the arrival of eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi. Additionally, MLS Season Pass will launch a first-of-its-kind whip-around show for Spanish-speaking fans.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related