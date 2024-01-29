Apple’s operating systems currently include macOS, iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS. Could “homeOS” soon be joining them?

Code discovered by MacRumors in the first beta of tvOS 17.4 suggests that Apple’s work on “homeOS” is continuing behind the scenes. Back in June 2021, Apple listed two job postings that mentioned homeOS, but deleted the term when it was noticed by the media.

What is homeOS?

homeOS is most likely a rebranding of HomeKit, but who knows? HomeKit is a software framework by Apple. It allows users to configure, communicate with, and control smart-home appliances using the company’s devices. Also, it provides users with a way to automatically discover such devices and configure them.

And there is/was another HomeOS

Interestingly, HomeOS (with a capital “H”) is the working title of a home automation operating system that was being developed at Microsoft Research. Announced in 2010, it never gained traction. iSome staff who worked on the HomeOS project cited Microsoft’s then-CEO Steve Ballmer’s focus on other projects as the reason for the stalled development of HomeOS. (By the way, the accompanying graphic is the icon for that project, and isn’t from Apple.)

Like this: Like Loading...

Related