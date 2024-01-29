Apple has sold upwards of 200,000 Vision Pro headsets, according to MacRumors, quoting an unnamed “source with knowledge of Apple’s sales numbers.”

Last week in a post on Medium, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Apple has sold Apple sold between 160,000 and 180,000 Vision Pro units during its first pre-order weekend. The spatial computer sold out immediately after the pre-order opened, with shipping times for all models extending to 5–7 weeks within hours. Kuo said the instant sold-out and extended shipping times seem positive at first, but a key concern emerged: shipping times remained unchanged 48 hours after pre-orders opened.

“It indicates that demand may quickly taper off after the core fans and heavy users place their orders,” he wrote. “Popular iPhone models also sell out immediately upon pre-order, and shipping times typically increase to several weeks within hours. However, unlike Vision Pro, iPhone models usually continue to see a steady increase in shipping times 24 to 48 hours after pre-orders open, indicating that demand continues to grow even after the initial sold-out.”

The Apple Vision Pro’s pricing starts at US$3,499 with 256GB of storage. If you’re lucky, you might be able to grab one at an Apple retail store assuming they have in-store stock available on February 2 However, I won’t bet on it.

ZEISS Optical Inserts will be available: $99 for reading lens and $149 for prescription lens. Orders are limited to the United States for the time being, and Apple hasn’t provided details on when the headset might be available in other countries.

The Vision Pro comes with a Solo Knit Band and Dual Loop Band — giving users two options for the fit that works best for them. Apple Vision Pro also includes a Light Seal, two Light Seal Cushions, an Apple Vision Pro Cover for the front of the device, Polishing Cloth, Battery, USB-C Charge Cable, and USB-C Power Adapter.

