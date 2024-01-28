In his latest “Power On” newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says that Apple’s next MacBook Airs and iPads get closer to release, likely in March.

He says there will be several new iPads, alongside the next batch of Macs with M3 chips. More specifically, we can expect the biggest revamp ever for the iPad Pro, a refreshed iPad Air, a larger iPad Air, and 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Airs with M3 processors.

“I’m told these machines are likely to come out around the end of March — and that the new iPad Pros and 13-inch MacBook Air are already deep in production overseas,” Gurman writes.”The first beta version of iOS 17.4 has also given us a few additional clues. It references some new iPad accessories — there are fresh Magic Keyboards and Apple Pencils on the way — in addition to a possible landscape Face ID camera on the new iPad Pros. That last item has been on users’ wish lists for a long time.”

This info from Gurman is from the free edition of “Power On”. If you like it, consider subscribing to Bloomberg.com—you’ll receive the newsletter earlier and get exclusive access to a Q&A section.

