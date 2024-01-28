Apple has been recognized by the 33rd Annual Environmental Media Association (EMA) Awards with wins for the Emmy Award-winning kids and family series “Jane” and limited series “Extrapolations.”

The EMA recognizes leaders working towards a more sustainable future as well as productions setting the standard for green practices, and films television series and documentaries harnessing the power of storytelling to advocate for environmental justice, climate action and sustainability.

Are’s how EMA-winning series are described: “Jane” is a mission-driven series for kids and families inspired by the work of world-renowned ethologist and conservationist, Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and a United Nations Messenger of Peace. Ava Louise Murchison stars as Jane Garcia, a nine-year-old budding environmentalist on a quest to save endangered animals. Using her powerful imagination, Jane takes her best friends David, played by Mason Blomberg, and Greybeard the chimpanzee on epic adventures to help protect wild animals all around the world because, according to her idol Dr. Jane Goodall: “Only if we understand, will we care. Only if we care, will we help. Only if we help, can they be saved.”

“Extrapolations” is a bracing limited series that introduces a near future where the chaotic effects of climate change have become embedded into our everyday lives. Eight interwoven stories about love, work, faith and family from across the globe will explore the intimate, life-altering choices that must be made when the planet is changing faster than the population. Every story is different, but the fight for our future is universal. Are we brave enough to become the solution to our own undoing before it’s too late?

Apple TV+’s “Extrapolations,” the limited series receives an award from the Environmental Media Association.

These wins mark Apple’s most recent recognition from the Environmental Media Association Awards following a win in 2022 for “The Problem With Jon Stewart” episode “Climate Change” and in 2021 for “Ted Lasso” episode “Do The Right-est Thing.”

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related