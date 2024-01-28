Apple veteran DJ Novotney is leaving the company for a new role at Rivian, according to Bloomberg. This is the second Apple exec to leave the tech giant for the electric vehicle maker.

The article says Novotney, a vice president of hardware engineering, informed colleagues Friday of his exit. He will become senior vice president of vehicle programs at Rivian, the maker of electric SUVs and pickup trucks, and report to Chief Executive Officer RJ Scaringe, Bloomberg says, quoting unnamed people familiar with the matter

On January 22, Electrek reported that Rivian is adding an industry vet to its team with the launch of its next-gen electric models coming up. With experience at Apple and Porsche, Jonas Reinke joins Rivian to help launch its new EV platforms.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related