Apple has been recognized with six nominations from the 55th Annual NAACP Image Awards.

They include top performance nods for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series Idris Elba in “Hijack,” Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series Octavia Spencer in “Truth Be Told,” Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series Nicole Beharie in “The Morning Show” and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special Aja Naomi King in “Lessons in Chemistry.” “Lessons in Chemistry” also landed an Outstanding Make-up nod for Miho Suzuki’s work, while “STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie” scored a nomination for Outstanding Cinematography in a Feature Film for C. Kim Miles, Julia Liu and Clair Popkin.

Apple has previously been honored by the NAACP Image Awards with wins in 2023 for t storytellers including Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture for “Emancipation” star Will Smith and Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture) for “Sidney” director Reginald Hudlin. In 2022, Apple was honored with a win for Outstanding Independent Motion Picture for Academy Award winner “CODA”; in 2021 for Outstanding Independent Motion Picture “The Banker;” and in 2020 for “Truth Be Told,” Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series.

Recognized as the nation’s preeminent multicultural awards show from an African American perspective, the NAACP Image Awards celebrate the outstanding achievements and performances of people of color in the arts and those who promote social justice through their creative work. The winners will be announced during the 55th NAACP Image Awards broadcast on BET on Saturday, March 16, 2024.

