Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from some other sources:

° From The Wall Street Journal: Developers who offer the ability to sideload their apps in the European Union will still face restrictions and fees imposed by Apple. (A subscription is required to read the article.)

° From AppleInsider: Investment analyst firm Wedbush has revised its estimates of how many of the Apple Vision Pro will be sold in 2024 upwards, and also believes it will lead to a separate AI App Store.

° From DigiTimes: Apple likely to be the fires company to get the first 2-nanometer chips from TSMC.

° From The Hollywood Reporter: Jon Stewart is set to return to Comedy Central series “The Daily Show” after his Apple TV+ show, “The Problem With Jon Stewart,” was canceled.

° From MacRumors: Apple Music Classical is now available in China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macao.

° From MacVoices Live!: The new CES Unveiled episode looks at Targus’ line of new products.

