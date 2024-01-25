American Cinemas Editors has announced the nominees for its 74rd annual ACE Eddie Awards. Apple Original Films and Apple TV+ productions have have received five nominations.

The awards honor the best editing in film, television, and documentaries. Vying for the marquee prize of Best Edited Feature Film (Drama, Theatrical) are the editors behind Apple Original Films’ Killers of the Flower Moon, Anatomy of a Fall, Maestro, Oppenheimer and Past Lives. The Comedy Theatrical race will be among Air, American Fiction, Barbie, The Holdovers and Poor Things.

The Documentary category nominees are Apple Original Films’ Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, 20 Days in Mariupol, American Symphony, Joan Baez: I Am a Noise, and Little Richard: I Am Everything.

The Ted Lasso episode, “So Long, Farewell” is nominated for Best Edited Single-Camera Comedy Series. The Slow Horses episode, “Strange Games,” is up for Best Edited Drama Series. The Lessons in Chemistry episode, “Introduction to Chemistry,” is nominated for Best Edited Limited Series.

You can find the complete list of nominees here. Winners will be announced March 3.

