PCMag ranks Apple number one on its “Best Brands for 2024” list of technology manufacturers. First place goes to Bitdefender, a global security company.

PCMag’s “Best Brands for 2024” list is a “composite list of customer satisfaction scores and product review scores from the magazine’s readers and staff.

Here’s what PCMag says about Apple: “Apple makes an absolutely huge range of tech products: PCs, smartphones, wearables, operating systems, streaming boxes, and more— and as a result, it earns a correspondingly huge number of review and survey scores. In one calendar year alone, the company netted 29 PCMag reviews, plus 12 NPS [Net Promotor Score] scores in our surveys, both business- and consumer-oriented. Yet even with so many numbers playing into its Best Brands Index score, the tech behemoth still manages to land incredibly close to the top. Apple is certainly the best brand of the big five tech companies (along with Alphabet/Google, Amazon, Meta, and Microsoft), as only two others make this list.”

