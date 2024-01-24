Apple has announced that applications for the Swift Student Challenge 2024 will open on February 5.

The tech says its Swift Student Challenge has given thousands of students around the world the opportunity to showcase their creativity and build real-world skills to take into their careers and beyond. Apple says that since 2020, students participating in the challenge have joined a worldwide community of developers using Swift — the same programming language used by professionals — to create the next wave of groundbreaking apps.

The next challenge will add a new category recognizing 50 Distinguished Winners, who will be named for standout submissions.

