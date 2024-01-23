Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from some other sources:

° From Wired: Apple shares the secret of why the 40-year-old Mac still rules.

° From Electrek: Rivian is adding an industry vet to its team with the launch of its next-gen electric models coming up. With experience at Apple and Porsche, Jonas Reinke joins Rivian to help launch its new EV platforms, including R2 and R3.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple has shared avideo highlighting collaborative playlists on Apple Music

° From iMore: If you’ve recently preordered an Apple Vision Pro and have your head strap and Light Seal sizes booked in, you may want to try scanning again.

° From Apple’s YouTube channel: Apple ha posted a new video highlighting the battery life of the iPhone 15 Plus.

° From AutoBlog: Honda will offer wireless Apple CarPlay retrofits for some models of the Accord.

° From Bloomberg: Apple likely to roll out new iPad Airs, iPad Pros, and MacBook Airs in March or April.

° From the BBC: A doctor used an Apple Watch to aid an elderly woman who suffered a medical emergency on a flight.

° From Fortune: A British inventor chasing Apple for $18 billion over alleged iTunes theft says the case has left him in a “deep depression.”

° From MacVoices Live!: Skyted announced their Kickstarter at CES Unveiled in Las Vegas, and in the new episode Gaunthier Daridon walks us through the engineering and feature set of their device that lets you talk privately whether you are in a crowd, on a plane, or anywhere that noise or privacy is a problem.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related