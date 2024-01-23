Apple TV+’s Kids & Family operations has seen some layoffs. Deadline reports that the cuts impacted eight people across music, production, and development.

The article says that this was “a fraction of the overall staff involved in kids content.” The layoffs come amid a shift at Apple TV+, which ended its deal with Skydance Animation in October 2023. Skydance and Apple made a multi-gear deal in 2021. The partnership resulted in one animated film, “Luck,” premiering on Apple TV+.

“The staffers affected by the layoffs are leaving as part of Apple’s evolving plans in the arena, according a source close to Apple,” Deadline reports. “Unlike other streamers which have signaled a retreat in kids programming and animation, Apple TV+, which has released more than 60 original kids titles since its 2019 launch, remains committed to the genre, with nearly 40 titles rolling out over the next couple years.”

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related