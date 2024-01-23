While Apple Original Films’ “Killers of the Flower Moon” is nominated for 10 Academy Awards, its “Ghosted” is also up for some awards — just not the kind filmmakers like.

The action pic/rom-com was a big hit on Apple TV+ (where it’s now streaming), but not with critics. Now it’s nominated for Razzie Awards, which celebrate the worst in films.

Chris Evens is nominated for Worst Actor, and Ana de Armas is nominated for Worst Actress. Together they’re nominated for Worst Screen Couple.

You can find the complete list of nominees here. Winners — or rather, losers — of the 2024 Razzie Awards will be announced on March 9.

About ‘Ghosted’

Here’s how the movie is described: In “Ghosted,” salt-of-the-earth Cole (Chris Evans) falls head over heels for enigmatic Sadie (Ana de Armas) — but then makes the shocking discovery that she’s a secret agent. Before they can decide on a second date, Cole and Sadie are swept away on an international adventure to save the world.

