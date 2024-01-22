Eiza González has joined the cast of Apple TV+‘s “Fountain of Youth,” a feature film based on an original idea that will be directed by Guy Ritchie and hails from Skydance Media, reports Deadline.

Also starring John Krasinski and Natalie Portman, the film will be produced for Apple by Skydance, Vinson Films and Project X Entertainment. the pic — written by James Vanderbilt — follows two estranged siblings (Krasinski and Portman) who partner on a global heist to find the mythological Fountain of Youth. They must use their knowledge of history to follow clues on an epic adventure that will change their lives — and possibly lead to immortality.

As noted by Deadline, “Fountain of Youth” reunites González with director Ritchie for a third time after recently wrapping production on their most recent collaboration on a new, untitled action movie in which González stars alongside Jake Gyllenhaal and Henry Cavill. González will also star opposite Cavill in Guy Ritchie’s upcoming “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare,” which will release in theaters on April 19th.

González will next lead David Benioff and D.B Weiss’s series, “Three Body Problem” for Netflix. She will also soon be starring in the boxing limited series, “La Maquina,” opposite Gael Garcia Bernal and Diego Luna, on Hulu.

