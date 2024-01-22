Apple will be opening a new retail store at the Mall of Scandinavia, near Stockholm, Sweden, Michael Steeber say in his Tabletops newsletter. It will open this year, but no exact date has been announced.

The Mall of Scandinavia is located in Solna, a municipality north of Stockholm’s city center and south of Apple Täby Centrum.

“It’s extremely unusual for Apple to announce a store this early, and even more unusual for the announcement to come with a teaser webpage and interior rendering published far ahead of the opening,” Steeber writes. “Perhaps it’s because Sweden only has three Apple Stores, and none have opened since 2013. One of those three, Apple Väla Centrum, will close later this year. Apple says it won’t be renewing its lease. No closure date has been announced.”

