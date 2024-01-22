In a post on Medium, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple has sold Apple sold between 160,000 and 180,000 Vision Pro units during its first pre-order weekend.

The spatial computer sold out immediately after the pre-order opened, with shipping times for all models extending to 5–7 weeks within hours. Kuo says the instant sold-out and extended shipping times seem positive at first, but a key concern emerged: shipping times remained unchanged 48 hours after pre-orders opened.

“It indicates that demand may quickly taper off after the core fans and heavy users place their orders,” he writes. “Popular iPhone models also sell out immediately upon pre-order, and shipping times typically increase to several weeks within hours. However, unlike Vision Pro, iPhone models usually continue to see a steady increase in shipping times 24 to 48 hours after pre-orders open, indicating that demand continues to grow even after the initial sold-out.”

