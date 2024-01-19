Apple says that you shouldn’t use hard contacts if you’re using the Apple Vision Pro.

Here are details from the company’s support document regarding contacts:

If you use single vision soft prescription contact lenses, you can use Apple Vision Pro without ZEISS Optical Inserts — Prescription.

If you use hard contact lenses, it might impact your experience with Apple Vision Pro. If you experience difficulty with eye tracking, and your eye care provider has indicated that eye glasses with a comprehensive prescription are an option for you, then you may consider ordering ZEISS Optical Inserts. Otherwise, you may use an alternate form of input such as Pointer Control.

Cosmetic contact lenses are not compatible with Apple Vision Pro and should be removed before using the device.

If you typically use reading glasses in conjunction with your prescription contact lenses, you may benefit from using ZEISS Optical Inserts — Readers in conjunction with your contact lenses.

