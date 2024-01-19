Haven’t spent enough moolah for the Vision Pro? Then Apple is happy to sell you a Vision Pro Travel Case for US$199.

Here’s how it’s described: “Designed by Apple to protect your Apple Vision Pro when you’re on the go. The Apple Vision Pro Travel Case has a retractable handle and specially designed compartments for your battery, ZEISS Optical Inserts, Apple Vision Pro Cover, and additional accessories.”

Features include a ripstop outer shell, polycarbonate protective structure, microfiber inner lining, and retractable handles. Personally, I’m holding off on such a purchase. I expect we’ll see third parties make more affordable travel cases for the Vision Pro.

