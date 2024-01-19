Apple TV+ has canceled its musical comedy “Schmigadoon”after a two-season run, co-creator Cinco Paul said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I am sad to share that Apple will not be moving forward with season three of Schmigadoon!” he shared on social. “The season is written (including 25 new songs), but we unfortunately won’t be making it. Such is life.”

From executive producer Lorne Michaels and Universal Television, Paul serves as showrunner and co-created the series alongside Ken Daurio. Season one of the series launched in summer 2021, with the Cecily Strong vehicle renewed nearly a year after its debut. The Hollywood Reporter says “Schmigadoon!” was an expensive effort for Apple, which paid Universal TV a licensing fee to air the star-studded fantasy comedy/musical.

The first two seasons are now streaming on Apple TV+.

