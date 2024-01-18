The European Commission (EU) said on Thursday it had send requests for information under the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA) to 17 tech companies — including Apple — that it regards as very large online platforms (VLOP) and search engines, reports Reuters.

The EU asked the companies to provide more information by February 9 on measures they have taken to give researchers access to data that could be relevant to the upcoming EU and national elections as well as countering illegal content and goods sold online.

The EU is a political and economic union of 28 member states that are located primarily in Europe. Its policies aim “to ensure the free movement of people, goods, services, and capital within the internal market, enact legislation in justice and home affairs, and maintain common policies on trade, agriculture, fisheries, and regional development.”

