Apple is expanding its presence in India with the opening of a new 15-floor office in Minsk Square in Bengaluru, reports the Indian Express.

The new office’s position in Minsk Square in Bengaluru means that it will be in the vicinity of buildings like the Vidhana Soudha (which houses the Karnataka state legislature), the High Court, Chinnnaswamy cricket stadium and Cubbon Park. Apple chose the location with proximity to the Cubbon Park metro station to make the office more accessible for employees.

The Indian Express says the 15-floor office is designed to house up to 1,2000 employees and features a dedicated lab space apart from areas for collaboration and wellness and Caffe Macs, a food and beverage service for Apple employees. The interior uses locally sourced materials, including stone, wood and fabric, in the walls and flooring, according to Apple. The office also makes use of many local plants.

The new office reportedly runs on 100% renewable energy and aims to achieve a LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Platinum rating, reports The Indian Express. That is the highest level of LEED certification, which is a program to certify green buildings.

The new office will expand on the company’s existing corporate office presence in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Gurugram. The tech giant has a total of around 3,000 employees in India.

Apple and its manufacturing partners have been making a push into India as they try to free themselves from dependence on China for production of its products. For example, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes Apple could start a New Product Introduction (NPI) of the standard iPhone 17 in India, as the tech giant wouldn’t develop a new iPhone in China for the first time.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related