Apple TV+ has unveiled a sneak peek at a curated selection of immersive, original stories, produced with Apple Immersive Video, that will become available in the Apple TV app on Apple Vision Pro when it launches on Feb. 2. (And the “spatial computer” today received FCC approval.)

Apple Immersive Video is a new entertainment format pioneered by Apple that transports viewers to the center of a story with 180-degree 3D 8K recordings captured with Spatial Audio.

Apple says the Vision Pro will offer a curated selection of vivid original series and films with award-winning storytellers from Apple TV+, including (with Apple’s descriptions):

“Alicia Keys: Rehearsal Room”

“Alicia Keys: Rehearsal Room” is an intimate, short film that offers viewers a rare glimpse into the Grammy winner’s creative process. Get a rare glimpse into a rehearsal session featuring renditions of her hits “No One,” “If I Ain’t Got You” and “You Don’t Know My Name.”

“Adventure”

Immerse yourself in the world of adventure like never before. Join pioneering athletes as they face extraordinary challenges in some of the world’s most spectacular locations. Hailing from Atlantic Productions and produced by Apple Immersive Video, the first episode, titled “Highlining,” will offer an escape into thin air with highliner Faith Dickey as she takes on her highest challenge yet: a daring traverse 3,000 feet above Norway’s breathtaking fjords.

“Wild Life”

Get up close and personal with some of the most charismatic creatures on the planet — and uncover what makes them unique with the experts who know them best. The first episode brings viewers into the world’s largest rhino sanctuary where a former police captain has dedicated her life to rescuing, raising and rewilding these gentle giants.

“Prehistoric Planet Immersive”

Inspired by the award-winning Apple Original docuseries from Favreau and the producers of Planet Earth, “Prehistoric Planet Immersive” is a new film that whisks viewers along a rugged ocean coast where a pterosaur colony settles in for an afternoon nap — one that proves to be anything but restful. Viewers will transport into the daily lives of dinosaurs, experiencing T-Rex teens crashing a quiet colony of pterosaurs on the beach until mama shows up to break up their party, and an intense battle between raptors and a pride of Triceratops in the forest.

In addition to new groundbreaking originals only available in the Apple TV app, Apple Vision Pro will offer interactive narrative experiences that dynamically respond to a users’ input. “Encounter Dinosaurs,” a free app created by Apple with executive producer Favreau, allows users to look back into a prehistoric time and interact with lifelike, 3D dinosaurs in Spatial Audio.

Apple Original series and films produced in Apple Immersive Video will stream alongside Apple’s award-winning offering of original series and films on Apple TV+, including Martin Scorsese’s widely celebrated “Killers of the Flower Moon,” as well as acclaimed, global hit series “Silo,” “Hijack,” “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters,” “Foundation,” “For All Mankind,” “Ted Lasso” and more.

Pricing and Availability of the Vision Pro

The Apple Vision Pro will be available on Friday, Feb. 2, starting at US$3,499 with 256GB of storage. ZEISS Optical Inserts will be available: $99 for reading lens and $149 for prescription lens.

Pre-orders will be accepted starting on January 19 at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Orders are limited to the United States for the time being, and Apple hasn’t provided details on when the headset might be available in other countries.

The Vision Pro comes with a Solo Knit Band and Dual Loop Band — giving users two options for the fit that works best for them. Apple Vision Pro also includes a Light Seal, two Light Seal Cushions, an Apple Vision Pro Cover for the front of the device, Polishing Cloth, Battery, USB-C Charge Cable, and USB-C Power Adapter.

