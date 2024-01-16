Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear appeal requests from both Apple and Epic Games, Apple has announced a handful of changes coming to the App Store Guidelines.

As noted by 9to5Mac, the changes reform Apple’s guidelines to relax its “anti-steering” rules that have previously prohibited developers from linking to alternative payment systems in their apps.

Anti-steering rules limit how developers can direct users to subscription or in-app purchase payments outside Apple’s App Store ecosystem, where it takes a cut of revenue.The revised guideline says that developers can apply for an entitlement that allows them to include buttons or links directing users to out-of-app purchasing mechanisms.

From the guideline: Developers may apply for an entitlement to provide a link in their app to a website the developer owns or maintains responsibility for in order to purchase such items. Learn more about the entitlement. In accordance with the entitlement agreement, the link may inform users about where and how to purchase those in-app purchase items, and the fact that such items may be available for a comparatively lower price.

The entitlement is limited to use only in the iOS or iPadOS App Store on the United States storefront. In all other storefronts, apps and their metadata may not include buttons, external links, or other calls to action that direct customers to purchasing mechanisms other than in-app purchase.

