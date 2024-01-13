Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of January 8-13.

° The Apple Vision Pro will be available in the US on February 2.

° Apple Original Films’ “Killers of the Flower Moon” star Lily Gladstonemade history as the first Indigenous actress to win Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.

° On the second night of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, Apple TV+ was recognized with major wins for its acclaimed original documentary “STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie.”

° Ridley Scott’s “Napoleon” will become available on premium video-on-demand and for digital purchase with leading digital retailers, in collaboration with Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, beginning this Tuesday, January 9 before streaming globally on Apple TV+.

° The debut of the Vision Pro is expected to boost the XR headset market.

° In 2023 Apple failed to make Glassdoor’s annual list of the best places to work. However, the tech giant is back in the 2024 list of the “100 Best Places to Work in America.”

° The nominations for the People’s Choice Awards are out, spanning movies, TV, music and general pop culture during calendar year 2023. Apple TV+ movies and shows received 15 nominations.

° Apple TV+ has unveiled its winter programming slate for kids and families, featuring new Peanuts content as well as returning fan-favorite and critically acclaimed series.

