Apple TV+ and Major League Soccer (MLS) have announced an “all-access” docuseries exploring the world of soccer in North America.

It’s produced in partnership with acclaimed, award-winning filmmakers Box to Box Films (Apple’s “Make or Break,” “Formula 1: Drive to Survive”).

Here’s how the docuseries is described: The new eight-part, panoramic documentary event, currently in production, offers both dedicated fans and new audiences a definitive, never-before-seen insider’s view into the league, while spotlighting all of the biggest moments of the 2024 season. With unprecedented access to players, coaches and teams, the series takes fans through the most compelling storylines, adrenaline-pumping moments and captivating personalities of the 2024 MLS season, from preseason all the way to the 2024 MLS Cup final.

The series is produced for Apple by Box to Box Films in partnership with Major League Soccer. Executive producers are Academy Award and BAFTA Award winner James Gay-Rees (“Senna,” “Formula 1: Drive to Survive,” “Amy”), Emmy Award winner Paul Martin (“Make or Break,” “Formula 1: Drive to Survive”) and Warren Smith (“Make or Break,” “Full Swing”).

In 2023, Apple and MLS began a 10-year partnership and launched MLS Season Pass, the subscription service available on the Apple TV app that allows fans in more than 100 countries and regions to watch every MLS match in one place with no blackouts, exclusive content and deeper coverage than ever before. Apple says “this new Apple TV+ docuseries, produced with the dynamic sports storytellers Box to Box Films, will deliver an in-depth look at MLS to viewers around the world and celebrate the unrivaled energy of the league.”

The currently untitled Major League Soccer docuseries joins Apple’s “Messi Meets America,” a six-part documentary event also produced in association with Major League Soccer, featuring exclusive behind-the-scenes access to Lionel Messi as he made his highly anticipated debut in Leagues Cup and Major League Soccer in 2023; and, the upcoming “Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend,” the first official and definitive account of Messi’s sensational career with the Argentina national team and his five FIFA World Cup appearances.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

