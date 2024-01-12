The Apple Store app will use a facial scan to provide customers with information on the correct Vision Pro component sizes they need to order, according to code found by MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris.

The Vision Pro requires an appropriately sized Light Seal and Head Band in order to operate as intended. “You may scan your face to determine your size for Apple Vision Pro,” reads code in the ‌Apple Store‌ app.

The Apple Vision Pro will be available on Friday, Feb. 2, starting at US$3,499 with 256GB of storage. ZEISS Optical Inserts will be available: $99 for reading lens and $149 for prescription lens.

Pre-orders will be accepted starting on January 19 at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Orders are limited to the United States for the time being, and Apple hasn’t provided details on when the headset might be available in other countries.

The Vision Pro comes with a Solo Knit Band and Dual Loop Band — giving users two options for the fit that works best for them. Apple Vision Pro also includes a Light Seal, two Light Seal Cushions, an Apple Vision Pro Cover for the front of the device, Polishing Cloth, Battery, USB-C Charge Cable, and USB-C Power Adapter.

