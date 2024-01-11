Which streaming service offers the most quality content per dollar? Reelgood, a company that offers streaming guides, has studied the issue. Let’s good at at the results.

Reelgood defines “high quality and quality”TV shows as those rated 8.0+ on IMDb ratings with 300 votes as of January 2024. High quality/quality movies are defined as those rated 6.5 to 8.0+ + on IMDb ratings with 300 votes as of January 2024.

IMDb is an online database of information related to films, television series, podcasts, home videos, video games, and streaming content online – including cast, production crew and personal biographies, plot summaries, trivia, ratings, and fan and critical reviews.

When it comes to TV shows available on U.S. streaming services, Apple TV+ has 139, Disney has 586, MAX has 1,368, Netflix has 2,537, Hulu has 2,699, Prime Video has 2,313, Peacock Premium has 1,203, and Paramount + with Showtime has 859.

When it comes to movies available on these services, Apple has 75, Disney+ has 1,432, Paramount + with Showtime has 1,173. MAX has 2,070, Hulu has 2,422, Peacock Premium has 3,039, Netflix has 4,013and Prime Video has 11,923.

The prices for the streaming services are: Apple TV+, $6.99-$9.99; Prime Video, $8.99; Peacock Premium, $11.99; Paramount + with Showtime, $11.99; Disney+, $10.99-$13.99, Netflix, $15.49; MAX, $15.99; and Hulu, $14.99-$17.99.

Here’s how many TV shows you get per dollar: Apple TV+, 14; Disney+, 42; Paramount + with Showtime, 72; MAX, 85; Peacock Premium, 100; Hulu, 150; Netflix, 164; and Prime Video, 257.

Here’s how many movies you get per dollar: Apple TV+, 8; Paramount + with Showtime, 99; Disney+, 102; MAX, 130; Hulu, 135; Peacock Premium, 329; Netflix, 269; and Prime Video, 1,327.

