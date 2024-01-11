Bitwave Games, a video game developer and publisher specializing in retro entertainment and part of Embracer Freemode, has announced that Toaplan Arcade Shoot ‘Em Up Collection Vol.3 is coming to Steam and GOG on February 1.

Here’s how the games in Vol. 3 are described:

Tiger Heli – A revolutionary release from 1985, this pioneering bomb-based vertical shooter was a true innovator of its time. Earning widespread acclaim in Japan and around the globe. Its legacy lived on through Twin Cobra, released just two years later, and remains a cherished gem among retro gaming enthusiasts worldwide.

Batsugun / Batsugun Special – Set out on a breathtaking journey with Batsugun, Toaplan’s shoot-’em-up swansong! Choose your hero from a roster of six charismatic pilots and three distinctive ship types, each brimming with personality, as you immerse yourself in a world of dazzling graphics, devastating firepower, and an enchanting soundtrack. The accessible gameplay ensures that seasoned veterans and newcomers alike can revel in the unmatched thrill of victory! In addition to the normal version of the game, the rebalanced and extremely rare Batsugun Special is also included as an additional extra. First shown at the Japanese arcade show AOU in 1994 but never officially released in the arcades, this version features a visual overhaul with different colour schemes and altered enemy behaviour. A smaller hitbox and a shield protecting the ship from one hit makes the game easier, much needed to protect against the barrage of enemy projectiles. Batsugun Special adds multiple loops, meaning if you complete the game, it will start again in a new loop with a higher difficulty, can you master all four loops?

FixEight – Head out on an unforgettable adventure in Toaplan’s FixEight, the spiritual successor to Out Zone. Pick your favourite hero from eight exceptional super soldiers, personalise them for ultimate freedom, and brave seven different hells. Immerse yourself in the heightened excitement, immersive storytelling, and awe-inspiring explosions that redefined the run-‘n-gun genre back in 1992. FixEight supports up to three players locally or online to take the fight to the enemy hordes as a team!

Vimana – This vertical shooter boasts breath-taking graphics, an epic soundtrack, and a captivating journey through Indian mythology. Crush your foes with mighty shots and utilize eight rotating shield orbs for ultimate defence. With accessible controls, players of all skill levels can dive into Vimana’s exhilarating action!

For more info on Bitwave Games go to https://www.bitwavegames.com/.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related