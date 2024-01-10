Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman tweets that Apple is controlling just how and when reviewers get to see and use the Vision Pro.

From his tweet: Apple’s carefully orchestrated Vision Pro reviews plan: a hands-on “experience” with chosen reviewers on Jan 16, a follow up meeting to go over the device again on Jan 23, device then shipped to reviewers. Reviews published at the end of the month. Nothing left to chance.

The Apple Vision Pro will be available in the US on February 2. It will be available starting atUS$3,499 with 256GB of storage. ZEISS Optical Inserts will be available: $99 for reading lens and $149 for prescription lens.

The Vision Pro comes with a Solo Knit Band and Dual Loop Band — giving users two options for the fit that works best for them. Apple Vision Pro also includes a Light Seal, two Light Seal Cushions, an Apple Vision Pro Cover for the front of the device, Polishing Cloth, Battery, USB-C Charge Cable, and USB-C Power Adapter.

