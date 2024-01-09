Listing all the product announcements individually from this week’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas would swamp this one-man news show. Here are some highlights with links for more details:

°Abode Systems, a provider of DIY smart home security solutions, has announced the Adobe Edge Camera, a smart home security camera forged in partnership with Morse Micro.

° Edgecore Networks, which specializes in network solutions for enterprises, data centers, and telecommunication service providers, in partnership with Morse Micro.

° Aqara has unveiled three new Matter and Thread accessories: the U300 smart handset lock, the Border Router Plug, and the Hub M3.

° ECOVACS debuted a suite of new products, including a new DEEBOT X2 combo with HomeKit support.

° RCA announced a new line of audio, TV, and smart home products.

° NuraLogix has previewed the Anura MagicMirror, a new health product designed to use a combination of sensors and artificial intelligence to check vital signs and provide disease risk assessments.

° Invoxia has debuted the Minitailz Smart Pet Tracker, an AI wearable for dogs and cats.

