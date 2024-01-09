In the final quarter of the year, Disney’s streaming services, Disney+ and Hulu, combined gathered more shares than current market leader Prime Video, according to JustWatch.

Meanwhile, Netflix is approaching Prime Video with just a 1% difference between the two players, adds the international streaming guide. JustWatch says that, over the year, the streaming battle in the US displayed interesting changes with Paramount+ leading with the highest increase since January, adding a total of +2%. Apple TV+ also displays strong improvement with a +1% increase.

