The Apple Vision Pro will be available in the US on February 2. And on its Developer website, Apple asks developers to refer to their apps as “spatial computing” apps, not as augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), mixed reality (MR), or extended reality (ER) apps. The tech giant also says not to call the Vision Pro a headset.

Here are some other points of interest on the Apple Developer post: Most iPadOS and iOS apps can run unmodified on Apple Vision Pro, so your app can easily extend to this new platform — with no additional work required. Your compatible iPad and iPhone apps will be published automatically on the App Store for Apple Vision Pro, using the metadata you’ve already provided. You can edit your app’s availability at any time in App Store Connect …. Take advantage of the visionOS SDK in Xcode 15.2 to build new spatial computing experiences for Apple Vision Pro.

Pricing and availability

The Vision Pro will be available at all U.S. Apple Store locations and the U.S. Apple Store online. Pre-orders will begin on Friday, January 19, at 5 a.m. (Pacific).

It will be available starting atUS$3,499 with 256GB of storage. ZEISS Optical Inserts will be available: $99 for reading lens and $149 for prescription lens.

The Vision Pro comes with a Solo Knit Band and Dual Loop Band — giving users two options for the fit that works best for them. Apple Vision Pro also includes a Light Seal, two Light Seal Cushions, an Apple Vision Pro Cover for the front of the device, Polishing Cloth, Battery, USB-C Charge Cable, and USB-C Power Adapter.

