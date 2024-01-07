In the “battle” between British pop stars Ed Sheeran and Sam Ryder — both nominated for Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” — it was Grammy winner Sheeran who walked away with the Emmy for Outstanding Music and Lyrics, reports Deadline.

This was the first Emmy nomination and first win for the “Perfect” and “Shape of You” singer-songwriter. He shared the award with his song co-writing team, prolific hitmaker Max Martin and Foy Vance. The trio’s Emmy-winning song, “A Beautiful Game”, was featured in the “Ted Lasso”finale “So Long, Farewell.”

All seasons of the acclaimed series are now streaming on Apple TV+.

