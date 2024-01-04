Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from some other sources:

° From 9to5Mac: Here are the ideas Apple patented but likely rejected for the outer Vision Pro display.

° From Macworld: At the Chaos Communication Congress in late December, representatives from Kaspersky revealed the details of Operation Triangulation, a set of iPhone exploits that was described as “the most sophisticated attack chain [the researchers have] ever seen.”

° From iMore: After months of waiting, it seems like filming on “Severance” season 2 is almost ready to wrap up as a release date looms.

° From AppleInsider: Apple Card Savings users who have earned over $10 in interest are to automatically receive details for their tax filing in Apple Wallet.

° From Bloomberg Law: A Susman Godfrey LLP attorney and Arendi S.A.R.L. beat allegations they revealed Apple’s confidential information during a trial alleging various Google products infringed a computer program patent

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the MacVoices Live! panel of Chuck Joiner, David Ginsburg, Eric Bolden, Web Bixby, Brittany Smith, Jeff Gamet, Ben Roethig, and Jim Rea look at the implications for Apple Watch repairs and the import ban, and why this will be the last time we talk about Beeper (we hope).

