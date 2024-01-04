As noted by MacRumors, according to developer sources speaking to the operator of tech news aggregator account “yeux1122” on Naver, Apple has recently made progress with integrating generative AI into ‌Siri‌.

This is done using its Ajax-based model that Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman first mentioned in July. Yeux1122’s says that the new version of Siri with AI integration: adds more personalization and natural conversations to Siri; adds efficient management between devices such as various iPhones; adds a new Apple-specific creational service; and adds linkage services between various external services. Some services or features differ between subscription services, Yeux1122 adds.

In a Medium post in October analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said his latest survey indicates that Apple plans to purchase 2,000–3,000 and 18,000–20,000 units of artificial intelligence (AI) servers in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

This would represent about 1.3% and 5% of worldwide AI server shipments in 2023 and 2024, respectively. Each Nvidia HGX H100 8-GPU server (which Kuo thinks Apple will purchase) is priced at around US$250,000. Therefore, he estimates that Apple will spend at least about $620 million in 2023 and $4.75 billion in 2024 on AI server purchases.

Also in October, in a Power On” newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said that “one of the most intense and widespread endeavors at Apple Inc. right now is its effort to respond to the AI frenzy sweeping the technology industry.”

He said that the company built its own large language model called Ajax and rolled out an internal chatbot dubbed “Apple GPT” to test out the functionality. The critical next step is determining if the technology is up to snuff with the competition and how Apple will actually apply it to its products, according to Gurman.

