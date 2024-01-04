Apple says its Apple Fitness+ is introducing new ways for users to stay active and mindful in the new year.

Starting Monday, January 8, the service will introduce a brand-new sound meditation theme, as well as a new workout program titled Strength, Core, and Yoga for Golfers, featuring record-breaking athlete Rose Zhang, known as one of golf’s rising stars. The Artist Spotlight series will launch new workouts celebrating the countdown to the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show featuring USHER.

Time to Walk will introduce new guests, including Al Roker, Trixie Mattel, Lilly Singh, Common, and Colman Domingo. For the first time ever, select Time to Walk episodes will be available on Apple Podcasts for anyone to enjoy in the 21 countries where the service is available, even without a Fitness+ subscription.

You can find all the details here. Apple Fitness+ is available as a subscription service for US$9.99 (U.S.) per month or $79.99 per year, and can be shared with up to five other family members.

Fitness+ is included in the Apple One Premier plan, which, where available, also gives customers access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and iCloud+ with 2TB of storage, and can be shared with up to five other family members.

Fitness+ is available in Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Germany, Indonesia,Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, the UAE, the U.K., and the U.S.

Three months of Apple Fitness+ are included for customers who purchase Apple Watch Series 4 or later, iPhone 11 or later, iPad (9th generation) or later, iPad Air (5th generation) or later, iPad mini (6th generation) or later, 11-inch iPad Pro (3rd generation) or later, 12.9-inch iPad Pro (5th generation) or later, Apple TV HD, or Apple TV 4K (2nd generation). One month of Fitness+ is included for all other new subscribers.

Apple Fitness+ requires iPhone 8 or later with iOS 16.1 or later, or Apple Watch Series 3 or later with watchOS 7.2 or later paired with iPhone 6s or later with iOS 14.3 or later. To get the newest features, users must make sure their devices are running the latest software version.

