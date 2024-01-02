Three Apple TV+ series have received Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild nominations. Winners of the 11th annual MUAHS will be announced on February 18.

“Ted Lasso” and “The Morning Show” are nominated for “Best Contemporary Hair Styling,” while “Lessons in Chemistry” is nominated for “Best Period And/Or Character Hair Styling.”

