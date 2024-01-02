Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from some other sources:

° From MacRumors: Apple is planning new retail stores in the Los Angeles, Toronto, and Atlanta metropolitan areas.

° From Bloomberg: Apple’s key Chinese partner Luxshare Precision Industry Co. is set to gain control of an iPhone assembly site run by a Taiwanese rival, as the US tech firm fosters ties with China-based suppliers to improve relations with Beijing.

° From AppleInsider: Apple may have been given a stay on an ITC-recommended Apple Watch import ban, but that doesn’t mean the saga is over as the company seeks software fixes to satisfy Customs.

° From the Queen City News: Apple AirTags were used to track stolen luggage from the Charlotte airport to the suspect’s home.

° From 9to5Mac: Microsoft’s Copilot app is now available for iPhone and iPad users via the App Store. This app integrates the company’s AI chat assistant technology, powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4 model.

