Four new games are available at Apple Arcade, Apple’s US$6.99/month game streaming service that has over 200 games. Apple Arcade is also available as part of the Apple One bundle. They are, with descriptions:

° Disney Dreamlight Valley (for the Mac, iPhone iPad, Apple TV): Play Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition on Apple Arcade, which includes full access to the base game and the Expansion Pass Disney Dreamlight Valley: A Rift In Time.

Once an idyllic land, Dreamlight Valley was a place where Disney and Pixar characters lived in harmony—until the Forgetting. Night Thorns grew across the land and severed the wonderful memories tied to this magical place. With nowhere else to go, the hopeless inhabitants of Dreamlight Valley retreated behind locked doors in the Dream Castle. Now it’s up to you to discover the stories of this world and bring the magic back to Dreamlight Valley!

ABOUT DISNEY DREAMLIGHT VALLEY: A RIFT IN TIME

Once an ancient kingdom full of treasures and magical artifacts, Eternity Isle has become lost in time as a result of Jafar’s meddling in magic. Journey to this faraway land and utilize a mysterious new Royal Tool—the Hourglass—as you discover new secrets and uncover lost treasures. Stop Jafar’s scheme to steal the Spark of Imagination, an ancient relic that holds the fabric of Dreamlight Valley together. With the help of the Hourglass, you are the key to fixing rifts in time and putting an end to Jafar’s evil plan!

DISCOVER THE SECRETS OF DREAMLIGHT VALLEY

Free the Dream Castle from the insidious grip of the Forgetting, and unlock the unique Realms of well-loved Disney and Pixar characters. Unlock the Realms of great queens and kings, such as Anna and Simba. Each Realm contains unique challenges with puzzles to solve in the quest to bring friendship back to the Valley.

You’ll start your adventure in the Valley, but your journey will take you to infinity… and beyond! Explore what lurks in the Forest of Valor and brave the deepest caverns as you take on challenges from iconic Disney and Pixar heroes and villains. Who knows who—or what—you might discover.

FORGE FRIENDSHIPS WITH DISNEY & PIXAR CHARACTERS

Garden with WALL·E, cook with Remy or kick back and fish with Goofy. What better way to collect, craft, and rebuild the Valley than with a friend! From beautiful princesses to nefarious villains, every Dreamlight Valley resident brings their own story arc, quests, and rewards. Meet up in daily hangouts and make friends with some of your favourite Disney and Pixar characters.

RESTORE THE VALLEY TO ITS FORMER GLORY

Free the Valley from the grip of the Forgetting and return Dreamlight Valley to its former greatness by making it your own. In Dreamlight Valley, you can build the perfect neighborhood that is just for you with a fully customizable layout, creative landscaping, and thousands of decorative items.

Will you settle on the Beach next to Moana, or call Buzz Lightyear your next-door neighbor in the Plaza?

EXPRESS YOUR DISNEY STYLE

Bring out your inner princess, villain, or Disney bounder! Assemble unique outfits and decorate your home with thousands of fantastic items. Using the Touch of Magic tool, you can even create your own designs with Disney- and Pixar-inspired decals!

With the in-game Camera, get ready to snap a sunset selfie with Mirabel, capture a culinary creation with Remy, or simply cherish a moment.

DISCLAIMER: Please note that Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition on Apple Arcade does not contain in-app purchases. As such, Star Path seasons and the Premium Shop are not found in this version.

° Sonic Dream Team (for the Mac, iPhone iPad, Apple TV): Sonic the Hedgehog is back in Sonic Dream Team! A game packed with non-stop action and thrilling adventures!

Join Sonic and friends as they dive deep into a bizarre world of dreams! Unravel an original and captivating storyline while taking command of six dynamic playable characters. With their unique abilities, dash, climb and fly your way to victory against infamous Eggman!

Get ready to race through mind-bending dream worlds that include wall-running, gravity changes, and more! Your mission: fight to rescue your friends and battle Eggman for control of an ancient artifact that can make dreams come true.

Complete missions, fight bosses and find toys of your favourite Sonic characters to add to your ever-growing collection!

° Puzzle & Dragons Story (for the Mac, iPhone iPad, Apple TV): The definitive Puzzle RPG! Embark on an epic fantasy adventure driven by match-3 puzzle play!

Recruit allies, improve your teams, and conquer dungeons!

Downloaded over 90 million times worldwide, PUZZLE & DRAGONS is the definitive Puzzle RPG.

This newest installment in the series invites players on an epic fantasy adventure.

Harness the power of Match-3 puzzle play to battle your way through deadly dungeons, recruiting and training allies along the way.

– This game is a complete standalone experience, with no social elements or in-app purchases.

Enjoy the story at your own pace, collecting and improving your creatures and teams!

・Intuitive Puzzle Play

Simply match 3 or more Orbs of the same color vertically or horizontally to erase them.

With clever Orb movement you can chain together exhilarating combos!

– Matching 3 or more Orbs commands an allied creature of the same color as the Orbs to attack the enemy.

– Matching 5 or more Orbs not only increases the power of your attack, it can also target multiple enemies at once.

– Each Orb has an associated element and another element that it’s vulnerable to. Fire (Red) is weak to Water (Blue), etc.

Keep an eye on the elements and vulnerabilities of your allies and enemies to fight more effectively.

・Battle Fearsome Creatures

Matching and erasing Orbs commands your allies to attack enemy creatures.

Skilled puzzle play unleashes even more powerful attacks!

– Enemy and allied creatures have various characteristics.

For example, even within the Dragon category creatures’ cuteness, coolness, and ferocity all vary widely, and each creature is equipped with their own unique abilities.

・Recruit Allied Creatures

Gather materials by encountering creatures in dungeons, then create new allied creatures.

Select your favorites and form your own unique teams!

– You’ll need to create and improve allied creatures to battle past the formidable enemies lurking within dungeons!

– Adventure to gain access to new Team Skills: powerful abilities capable of enhancing your entire team that are activated by achieving certain numbers of combos, matching specific Orb types, etc.

Choose a Team Skill that plays to your puzzle matching strengths!

・Raise Your Creatures

Quest and spend resources on your creatures to improve them.

As they gain levels, allied creatures grow more powerful.

– Improved allies make an even greater contribution to the team with their enhanced attacking and healing abilities, helping you conquer dungeons.

・Story Introduction

Once home to a civilization that prospered under the protection of a goddess, the continent of Libra fell to a tragic and mysterious cataclysm.

Assuming the role of a Root Hunter, players will explore the wild continent, trying to uncover the hidden cause of Libra’s devastation.

° Turmoil (for the iPhone and iPad): Turmoil+ offers players a visually charming, tongue-in-cheek take on the simulation genre inspired by the 19th century oil rush in North America. Get a taste of the rush and rivalry of the time as you earn your way to become a successful oil entrepreneur. As you make money digging up and selling oil, the town will grow along with you.

Lease land at the town auction and search for oil. Build a rig, create an efficient pipe network and bring up the oil to store it in silos. Sell the oil at the best times to maximize profits. Then buy essential upgrades in town to cope with rock, gas and ice. Acquire more town shares than your competitors in a bid to become the new mayor.

– A campaign where you build your rags-to-riches oil baron career and beat your rivals.

– Dozens of upgrades and new tools to improve your oil mining operations.

– Maximize your profits by using natural gas to boost the oil price.

– Outbid your competitors at the stock auction.

– Meet the town’s characters in the saloon and make shady business deals.

– Play single game mode to get one of literally millions of procedurally generated levels and earn as much as you can in one year.

Turmoil+ – The Heat Is On is a new campaign with tons of oil to dig up and convert into cash! It is designed to make you feel right at home, but at the same time offer lots of new mechanics and fun features. Here’s what you can expect!

– A new town (and mayor!) and a new oil-rich map divided into three areas.

– In each area, new drilling mechanics are introduced, powered by a new underground substance: magma.

– You’ll see familiar faces like Edward and Fred and William. They brought their goods with them in train wagons, so you can instantly stock up on all your favorite drilling gear.

– There are also new people, like Philip, who runs a shady card game in the saloon.

– Jack is a new character that runs a magma tools operation from his shed. He likes chicken.

– Anthony is also back from last time. Instead of dealing in diamonds, he has his own store where you can sell and buy all sorts of underground treasures.

– The new mayor is not quite like the old one. His tips are free, and he uses a different auction system. But shares still cost money!

– There’s a cat walking around the village! He doesn’t do a whole lot, but what can you expect from these creatures?

– And last but not least: a couple of brand new music tracks!

The metagame in this new DLC-campaign offers more depth. Instead of diamonds, a total of 9 underground treasures are available. Collecting them all (by trading or digging them up) will offer great benefits. Besides this, the village offers even more things to do, like playing a card game for money.

