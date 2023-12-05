Apple Podcasts has named “Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus” its Show of the Year.

The award is a recognition given each year to honor a show that demonstrates quality and innovation in podcasting. Apple says that right out of the gate, “Wiser Than Me” attracted a massive audience on Apple Podcasts, spending 29 days straight as the No. 1 show in the U.S. overall — a feat that has yet to be topped in 2023.

Over the course of the show’s 10-episode debut season, actor and comedian Louis-Dreyfus mined nuggets of advice from women who have lived long enough and well enough to truly have perspective on it all.

