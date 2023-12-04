In the latest edition of his “Power On” newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says Apple set to open another store in South Korea as it closes one of three Hawaii locations.

The new store in Hanam, South Korea, at the Starfield mall, is set to open on Dec. 10. Apple was due to open another store in the country simultaneously, but it now appears that one is running behind, according to Gurman.

In Hawaii, Apple is closing a store at Honolulu’s Royal Hawaiian Center (pictured) in January. It has two other locations in the city.

Other new international Apple retail stores, including a location at La Vaguada mall in Madrid and a remodeled Milton Keynes outlet in the UK, have been delayed as well, he adds. In the US, a new store is opening on Dec. 14 at Birkdale Village near Charlotte, North Carolina. This location is replacing a nearby Northlake Mall store that closed abruptly in March after a slew of nearby shootings, according to Gurman. He says Apple is planning about 50 new retail store locations, remodels or relocations.

